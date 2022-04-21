Small Business Spotlight: The Angry Pepper

MONROE, CT (WFSB) – Some like it hot, and if you’re one of those people, you want to head to The Angry Pepper in Monroe.

“It’s funny, someone might walk in and say I want something hot, I usually eat Franks Red Hot Sauce, so what, is there anything like that, and Franks is really low on the Scoville scale. Heat is really subjective to a lot of different people. Jalapeno could be spicy to someone, habanero, then you could go up to ghost, scorpion and reaper, reaper’s really hot.”

Tom Daly and his wife Diana bought The Angry Pepper in 2018 from Diana’s cousins, who originally opened it back in 2008.

It’s a small shop, but it is filled from top to bottom with hot sauce, salsas, barbeque sauce, spices and rubs.

“There’s nowhere like it. And it also gives the local sauce companies an avenue to sell. A lot of times they can’t get into the big box retailers, so we love selling the local stuff, so local barbeques, local hot sauce, local spices, local rubs, local wing sauce, so it’s awesome.”

If you’re a fan of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, they carry all those sauces too, right up to the hottest stuff you can think of.

“We have a jar of reaper mash that’s just pureed reaper in a jar, it’s pretty crazy. We have people who will just come in and buy that jar. They love it.”

Pre-pandemic, they’d have samples for customers to try, and they also sell the heat challenges, like the chips and nuts, if you’re daring.

But you don’t have to be a fan of heat to find something here.

They’ll help you pair a sauce or spice with whatever you’ve got on the menu.

“Oh yeah, we have plenty of mild stuff as well.”

Whatever you can handle, The Angry Pepper is bringing a little spice to the area.

