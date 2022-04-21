SOMETHING'S COOKING: TOAST, Four Corners

STORRS , Conn. (WFSB) - Regulars of TOAST, Four Corners in Storrs says the restaurant has it all.

“It’s clean, it’s happy. The staff is professional, and the food is fantastic,” says customer Peter Kelly.

The food is fantastic because the staff doesn’t cut corners! They bake their own bread every day and make fresh jam. The chunky corned beef hash is famous locally, just like their chicken and waffles.

Regulars recommend their signature dish, The Pile. It’s a plate of home fries topped with eggs, and a mountain of bacon, onions, peppers, and cheese.

“Great atmosphere, great food, and I even like the décor,” says customer Ryan Spooner.

The décor is perfect for UConn fans. Staff say it’s challenging to get a seat in TOAST’s Husky Room.

The restaurant’s proximity to UConn makes it a favorite among students and professors.

“If I want to have a meeting with someone, and I want to have it informally, we meet here and they never rush you out,” says Steve Zinn, a professor from UConn.

Waitress Kristen Chappell says it’s the kind of place where people have fun.

“We have great customers, I love my boss, and the food is amazing. So far this is my favorite job,” says Chappell.

