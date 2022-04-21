Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Students in Hartford prepare to celebrate Earth Day

Students in Hartford prepare to celebrate Earth Day
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford students got an important lesson on saving the planet ahead of Earth Day.

Students at the Spring Street Early Learning Center spent the last month learning how to make a difference in a special outdoor classroom.

They discussed nature, recycling, and conserving energy.

Teachers say it gives the kids a way to connect with the outdoors.

“So sometimes when the kids are having a rough day being inside and taking turns and working with fifteen other kids, we can bring the classroom outside, and we find that’s just a nicer experience,” says teacher Peggy Zopelis.

The kids even use a special smartboard to go on virtual field trips around the world.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
State trooper arrested in deadly shooting investigation
VIDEO: State trooper arrested in deadly shooting investigation
Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Seymour
VIDEO: Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Seymour
Lawmakers to vote on state worker contract
Conn. lawmakers to vote on SEBAC contract for state workers