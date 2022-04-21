Students in Hartford prepare to celebrate Earth Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford students got an important lesson on saving the planet ahead of Earth Day.

Students at the Spring Street Early Learning Center spent the last month learning how to make a difference in a special outdoor classroom.

They discussed nature, recycling, and conserving energy.

Teachers say it gives the kids a way to connect with the outdoors.

“So sometimes when the kids are having a rough day being inside and taking turns and working with fifteen other kids, we can bring the classroom outside, and we find that’s just a nicer experience,” says teacher Peggy Zopelis.

The kids even use a special smartboard to go on virtual field trips around the world.

