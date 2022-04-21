Suffield teacher used ‘harmful and highly offensive racial and gender stereotypes’ during class discussions

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A teacher in Suffield is in hot water for using what was described as racial and gender stereotypes in classroom discussions, according to school officials.

The Suffield superintendent’s office, along with Suffield High School officials, sent a letter to families on Wednesday.

“Our district and school administration regrets to inform you that we recently learned of an incident in which a teacher used harmful and highly offensive racial and gender stereotypes in classroom discussions,” the letter said. “As a district and school, we reject the damaging and inaccurate statements that were made and we believe it is imperative that this be clearly articulated in the correspondence we are sending you.”

Officials said they would not comment on a pending personnel matter or the investigation.

However, they sought to assure families that they have been taking this matter seriously and will take all administrative action necessary to ensure it does not happen again.

“The Suffield Public Schools is deeply committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools, and this conduct will not be tolerated,” the letter continued. “Please note that our school counselors and social workers will be made available to any student who would like support in processing this matter.”

Officials said that it was students who reported the matter and provided the administration the opportunity to respond.

