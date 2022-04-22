Mother and daughter from Canterbury sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut mother and daughter were sentenced for their roles in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki, both of Canterbury, pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lavin was sentenced to 36 months of probation “with conditions of intermittent confinement and home detention.” She is ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Krzywicki was sentenced to 36 months of probation with home detention.

Both women were charged and taken into custody in September of 2021.

A Facebook post by Krzywicki that has since been deleted started the investigation, a federal warrant says.

Footage showed Lavin and Krzywicki inside the capitol with a “Trump Won” sign.

