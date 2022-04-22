Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Mother and daughter from Canterbury sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot

Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot
Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot(DOJ)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut mother and daughter were sentenced for their roles in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki, both of Canterbury, pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lavin was sentenced to 36 months of probation “with conditions of intermittent confinement and home detention.” She is ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Krzywicki was sentenced to 36 months of probation with home detention.

Both women were charged and taken into custody in September of 2021.

A Facebook post by Krzywicki that has since been deleted started the investigation, a federal warrant says.

Footage showed Lavin and Krzywicki inside the capitol with a “Trump Won” sign.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
Manhole fire impacting traffic in Middletown
guinea hogs
Pigs in peril: Beardsley Zoo aims to help bring guinea hogs back from the brink of extinction
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast