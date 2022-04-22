Deadly fire under investigation in Haddam

HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A deadly fire in Haddam is under investigation.

After the fire was out, Connecticut State Police say an 85-year-old man was pulled from the home.

They performed life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

“I was very surprised. There were a lot of emergency vehicles here. State police. A lot of fire departments,” said Gene Kaik of Haddam.

People who live on Plains Road in Haddam came home to this --- a lot of emergency vehicles parked along a narrow haddam road.

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was also called in to help.

“The road was full. You couldn’t get through. I couldn’t give you a number but it was a lot,” Kaik said.

The fire broke out at a home that’s set back in the woods around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

State police say 85-year-old Donald Thody died after being rushed to the hospital.

The medical examiner said he died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Neighbors say smoke filled the air that afternoon.

“I talked to my neighbor and they said it was electrical and they said the smoke was billowing out her windows of their house,” Kaik said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

They say it appears to be accidental.

