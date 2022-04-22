Fallen LifeStar RN returns to Conn.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - An honored LifeStar RN from East Windsor is coming home after he died tragically while on vacation.

His family said Derrick Donahue loved his work, first as a Junior firefighter, EMT then RN.

He especially loved the adrenalin he got from answering emergences to help people.

The remains of 45-year-old LifeStar RN Derrick Donahue where escorted home this afternoon from Bradley International by his fellow first responders.

Among the hundred or so lining Bridge Street outside the Warehouse Point Firehouse, where he had worked, were family members.

Donahue’s cousin, Mark Navaroli, said he helped a lot of people.

“He was at the top of what he did as a paramedic, as LifeStar he touched a lot of people’s lives. He saved a lot of people’s lives,” said Navaroli.

Tragically, Donahue died while on vacation in curaçao in a diving accident.

His aunt Tina said, “he loved his island over there Curaçao. He loved his diving… coral reefs...he loved everything.”

The GoFundMe page that was set up to bring his remains home, surpassed its goal.

His family says his RN work he did for the past 10 years with LifeStar that gave him the biggest satisfaction of saving lives.

“He’s an angel, he earned his wings, very much so he would like and very much love his job. He is very professionally at it and knew what he was doing. He touched a lot of hearts,” said Tina.

Funeral arrangements are not completed at this time. As soon as they are we will share the information.

