Family Friday: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend

This weekend is all about Earth Day celebrations and so much more from Mother Nature. Here's some ways to get out and enjoy local events with family.

Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 23rd

Ellington Town Green

10:00am – 2:00pm

Live music, food, vendors & more

More information here

Earth Day at Lyman Orchards

Saturday, April 23rd

Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Market & Patio

11:00am – 3:00pm

Jamming Demo, Pie tastings, Potting activity & more!

Celebrate the Cherry Blossoms

Sunday, April 24th

12pm – 4:30pm

Music, food trucks & more

Bring your own chairs, blankets & picnic in the park

Daffodil Day

Sunday, April 24th

Wadsworth Mansion

12:00pm – 3:00pm

FREE admission

Food trucks, outdoor family fun, tours and a scavenger hunt!

Egg Hunt for Prizes

Sunday, April 24th

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark

3:00pm

Bring your own baskets

