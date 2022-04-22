Twenty Towns
Family Friday: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend

By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This weekend is all about Earth Day celebrations and so much more from Mother Nature. Here’s some ways to get out and enjoy local events with family.

Earth Day Celebration

  • Saturday, April 23rd
  • Ellington Town Green
  • 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Live music, food, vendors & more
  • More information here.

Earth Day at Lyman Orchards

  • Saturday, April 23rd
  • Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Market & Patio
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Jamming Demo, Pie tastings, Potting activity & more!

Celebrate the Cherry Blossoms

  • Sunday, April 24th
  • 12pm – 4:30pm
  • Music, food trucks & more
  • Bring your own chairs, blankets & picnic in the park

Daffodil Day

  • Sunday, April 24th
  • Wadsworth Mansion
  • 12:00pm – 3:00pm
  • FREE admission
  • Food trucks, outdoor family fun, tours and a scavenger hunt!

Egg Hunt for Prizes

  • Sunday, April 24th
  • Quassy Amusement & Waterpark
  • 3:00pm
  • Bring your own baskets

