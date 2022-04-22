Family Friday: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - This weekend is all about Earth Day celebrations and so much more from Mother Nature. Here’s some ways to get out and enjoy local events with family.
- Saturday, April 23rd
- Ellington Town Green
- 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Live music, food, vendors & more
- More information here.
- Saturday, April 23rd
- Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Market & Patio
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Jamming Demo, Pie tastings, Potting activity & more!
- Sunday, April 24th
- 12pm – 4:30pm
- Music, food trucks & more
- Bring your own chairs, blankets & picnic in the park
- Sunday, April 24th
- Wadsworth Mansion
- 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- FREE admission
- Food trucks, outdoor family fun, tours and a scavenger hunt!
- Sunday, April 24th
- Quassy Amusement & Waterpark
- 3:00pm
- Bring your own baskets
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.