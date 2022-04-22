Gov. Lamont to serve as honorary UConn football coach for a day

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The governor will serve an an honorary coach of the University of Connecticut football team, just for the day.

UConn is holding its blue/white showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll participate in the event, which is happening at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center on Jim Calhoun Way in Storrs.

It will serve as a welcome event for new football coach Jim Mora.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Mora to UConn, and I look forward to joining the team and the entire UConn community in Storrs on Friday night to gear up for what is going to be an incredible football season,” Lamont said.

Mora, who has 31 years of coaching experience between stints at UCLA and in the NFL, was announced as UConn’s new head coach in Nov. 2021.

Lamont can’t engage in real coaching activities due to NCAA rules. However, he can interact with student-athletes and coaches on the sidelines.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with live music and will be followed by the team’s practice at 7 p.m.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Lamont for his continued support of UConn athletics and of the University at-large,” said director of athletics David Benedict. “His presence at the Blue/White Showcase will mean a lot to our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and I’m looking forward to expressing my gratitude in person on Friday.”

The football showcase event is free of charge, but claiming a ticket is a requirement to attend. Ticket information can be found here.

