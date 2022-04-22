Gov. urges lawmakers to pass legislation for new emissions standards

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The governor urged Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislative that would implement new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Newington.

“The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to be innovative and effective while also becoming more environmentally sustainable,” Lamont said. “I am proud that our government is leading the way and state agencies are making meaningful progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are more effective when we are working together to reduce our carbon footprint and mitigate our impact on climate change.”

Transportation remains the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Connecticut, according to the governor’s office.

Lamont said he introduced the legislation this session and said it would apply to the vehicles offered for sale in the state.

He called it part of an effort to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect public health.

The legislation is House Bill 5039.

Lamont said he introduced the proposal in partnership with neighboring states.

He said medium and heavy-duty vehicles account for as much as 53 percent of nitrogen oxide emissions in Connecticut, despite being only 6 percent of the on-road vehicle fleet. Adopting the new standards, which were adopted by New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts so far, would not mandate that Connecticut businesses purchase these vehicles, nor would it place affirmative requirements on those businesses. The standards would ensure that manufacturers produce cleaner vehicles and offer them for sale in Connecticut.

“Cleaner air, better health outcomes, and reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions are all possible if we adopt California’s MHD standards,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “Clean air is a policy choice, and adopting these standards means telling auto manufacturers that Connecticut residents and businesses want more options for cleaner operating vehicles that will lead to cleaner air and less money spent on healthcare costs associated with lung diseases aggravated by air pollution from the transportation sector. This is the right choice for Connecticut residents, and for our environment.”

With Friday being Earth Day, Lamont took the opportunity to highlight one of his executive orders that was aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Under the order, which was signed in Dec. 2021, the Connecticut Department of Transportation can no longer purchase, or use state funds to purchase, diesel buses after 2023 and must create a roadmap for electrifying the state’s bus fleet by 2035. CTDOT currently has ten battery electric buses on the road, with two more coming soon, and nearly 50 more on order.

The state agency also has 30 free public electric vehicle charging stations at its Newington headquarters. Additionally, Lamont said CTDOT provided 104 Community Connectivity Grant Program awards that totaled more than $38 million in communities around the state.

Lamont said his budget includes even more funding for the winning program.

