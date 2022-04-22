The Hartford teams up with neighborhood association to study pollinators

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut-based company, headquartered in Hartford, teamed up with its local neighborhood to help get a handle on how bees, birds, and butterflies along with climate change, could be impacting the urban ecosystem.

A black and yellow, big and bold mural is encouraging people to “bee” the change.

Neighbors in Hartford’s Asylum Hill have their sights set on different bees: Pollinators.

“Without pollinators, we have no food, so it’s very important to protect our pollinators,” said David MacDonald, Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association.

It’s all part of a citizen science project with The Hartford to document pollinators and their role in the urban ecosystem. It will document everything from plant life to food production.

“Now we can track the impact we have and get the results, so yeah it will be great,” MacDonald said.

A part of the community for more than 100 years, The Hartford and its employees said they teamed up with Asylum Hill residents to document photos and images of pollinators with the iNaturalist app.

“Sustainability is really at the route of who we are as a company, core to our business strategy, and pollinators are really an important part of it,” said Matt Sturdevant of The Hartford. “What we do is take photos of plants, pollinators such as bees, butterflies, upload them to the app and that will be analyzed as data by Earth Watch and they can sort of see trends in pollination.”

Most of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators like birds, bees, butterflies and moths.

However, their population is shrinking and several issues like habitat loss, climate change, diseases, parasites and pollution are to blame, according to experts.

Over the years, the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association planted several pollinator gardens. The plan was to add even more. Now together, they’ll be looking to see these key species are declining and what’s impacting them.

“It’s an awareness, as people are working on the gardens, deciding what goes in there in their garden, the influence one thing as another,” said Jackie McKinney, Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. “Every year we’re growing and it’s more and more involved and we know we’re maintaining our pollinators too.”

The plan is for the project to really take off as the gardens start bloom this spring and summer, with neighbors and the volunteers from The Hartford, documenting their sights until November when the gardens die for the season.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.