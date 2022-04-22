Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Manhole fire impacting traffic in Middletown

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown responded to a manhole fire on Friday afternoon.

The Middletown Police Department reported that it was in the area of Main and Court streets.

Traffic was directed away from the intersection.

Police said they also blocked off exit 15 of Route 9 until power can be restored to traffic lights.

They warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot
Mother and daughter from Canterbury sentenced in U.S. Capitol riot
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
guinea hogs
Pigs in peril: Beardsley Zoo aims to help bring guinea hogs back from the brink of extinction
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast