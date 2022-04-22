Manhole fire impacting traffic in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown responded to a manhole fire on Friday afternoon.

The Middletown Police Department reported that it was in the area of Main and Court streets.

Traffic was directed away from the intersection.

Police said they also blocked off exit 15 of Route 9 until power can be restored to traffic lights.

They warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

