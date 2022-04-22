Overdose deaths at an all-time high

(WFSB) - Overdose deaths are at a record high.

The White House announced, for the first time over 100,000 people have died over a 12-month period from overdoses.

This news comes as Connecticut announced a plan to treat substance disorders.

Governor Lamont announced that the state will receive federal funding to treat substance disorders.

Department Chair University of Bridgeport Dr. Fredrick Dombrowski said, “we’re definitely seeing an increase and I expect that’s across the board.”

The CDC announced there were over 100,000 overdose deaths in the us since last april.

That’s up 28% from the same period the year before.

Dombrowski said he’s also seen a steady rise of substance abuse right here in our state.

“When I was working methadone 10 years ago our caseloads were in the 70′s but now we see caseloads in the 90s and the 100s,” said Dombrowski.

He explained there are several reasons for the rise. One being the growing fentanyl crisis

“What we saw was there was an adjustment in the illicit drug economics where the price of heroin dropped because people were looking for fentanyl,” said Dombrowski. “The severity of fentanyl is two milligrams or two grains of sand of fentanyl could potentially kill you.”

Experts say drug use also spiked during the pandemic.

“The bad thing about the pandemic was a lot of treatment centers were closed or limited in what they could provide, but drug dealers never close,” said Dombrowski.

In Connecticut, additional resources are on the way to help with the problem.

Today the governor announced Connecticut has received federal funding for substance use disorder.

He estimates a boost of $30 million in annual Medicaid funding.

Governor Lamont says money will provide residential care services and increase provider payment rates for those struggling with substance use disorder.

“Many individuals may not have insurance… Therefore, they may not seek treatment because they may not have the money. This additional funding allows people who not otherwise be able to get treatment to have access for treatment,” said Lamont.

Substance abuse disorder help can be found here.

