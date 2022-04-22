Pigs in peril: Beardsley Zoo aims to help bring guinea hogs back from the brink of extinction

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo turns 100 years old this year. Much, much older than its newest residents.

There’s more to the squirmy new guinea hog piglets than meets the eye.

They’ve already attracted fans who love baby animals.

“Because they’re tiny and they’re cute,” said Hudson Mollica of Watertown.

Zoo goers have been squealing at the sight of the six new guinea hog piglets.

The piglets pause for belly rubs during their running around before catching a second wind.

“They’re just playing with each other,” said Tracey Kosa, animal care specialist. “They’re knocking each other all around.”

While they may look like average pigs, those at the zoo said they’re actually an endangered species.

“Family farms became extinct basically,” explained Gregg Dancho, director, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

Declining family farms, Dancho said, put the pigs in peril.

“Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is very happy that we’re instrumental in bringing back the guinea hog from a very precarious place,” he said.

Channel 3 was able to watch the new piglets grow up the way everyone does, by learning about the world.

“[We] watch their personalities develop as they’re growing up and then we can base names based on their personalities,” Kosa said.

There’s something not so simple about a group of babies helping to pull a whole species back from the brink.

“When people think of the zoo, they think of tigers and leopards and monkeys,” Dancho said. “The farm here at Beardsley Zoo is vitally important.”

