Senate passes SEBAC agreement for state workers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Friday to vote on the state’s largest labor contract.

UPDATE: The Senate passed the SEBAC agreement for state workers by a vote of 22 to 13.

Previous story follows:

The House passed the deal Thursday and now it’s the Senate’s turn.

Democrats are supporting it, but Republicans say the raises and bonuses are far better than what many are getting these days.

The contract covers about 46,000 state employees.

Democrats are defending the raises and bonuses.

The state workforce is shrinking, and they say something needs to be done to retain these employees.

They also say if lawmakers turn this down and this went to arbitration, state workers would get higher wage increases.

But Republicans say it’s an issue of fairness.

“It’s critically important because it resolves for state employees. In fact resolves them in a way that’s less expensive because with the rate of inflation now, if this had gone to an arbitrator now we would wind up paying more,” said Sen. Martin Looney (D-Senate President).

“It’s about a 33-percent increase for state employee individuals on the average amount that’s about $40,000 over four years. Not many families in Connecticut have that,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Minority Leader).

The state’s finances are strong: we have a surplus, a rainy-day fund and lots of federal money.

Republicans also feel we should be giving more tax breaks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.