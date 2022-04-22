Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for teen from Bolton

Kaley Soderberg was last seen on April 20.
Kaley Soderberg was last seen on April 20.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - State Police put out a Silver Alert for what they described as an endangered runaway from Bolton.

Troopers said 17-year-old Kaley Soderberg was last seen on Wednesday, April 20.

They described her as having brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weights about 220 pounds.

Soderberg was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information about Soderberg’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some Hartford-area nursing home workers went on strike on April 22 after being unable to reach...
Windsor nursing home workers hit the picket line Friday morning
overdose deaths spike
CT in line to get funding to help fight drug overdoses
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Saturday possible showers
Technical Discussion: We’ll end the week with bright, milder weather!