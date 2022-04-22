Silver Alert issued for teen from Bolton

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - State Police put out a Silver Alert for what they described as an endangered runaway from Bolton.

Troopers said 17-year-old Kaley Soderberg was last seen on Wednesday, April 20.

They described her as having brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weights about 220 pounds.

Soderberg was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information about Soderberg’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

