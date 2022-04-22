Twenty Towns
Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday night’s show

Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16, 2018.(Source: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, FIle)
By CBS NEWS
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CBS) Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID.

In a statement posted on Twitter, “The Late Show” said Thursday night’s show taping has been canceled as a result.

Colbert posted on his Twitter account that he’s “feeling fine” and he’s “grateful to be vaxxed and boosted.”

As previously planned, the show will air repeats Friday through next week.

New episodes return on May 2.

