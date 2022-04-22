Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday night’s show
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CBS) - Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID.
In a statement posted on Twitter, “The Late Show” said Thursday night’s show taping has been canceled as a result.
Colbert posted on his Twitter account that he’s “feeling fine” and he’s “grateful to be vaxxed and boosted.”
As previously planned, the show will air repeats Friday through next week.
New episodes return on May 2.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.