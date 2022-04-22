Twenty Towns
Windsor nursing home workers hit the picket line Friday morning

Some Hartford-area nursing home workers went on strike on April 22 after being unable to reach...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Some nursing home workers went on strike because their union could not reach a new deal with their facility.

Workers from the Windsor Health and Rehab Center hit the picket line at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Union representatives claimed the owner of the facility made $1.7 million in profits last year.

Union members said some workers weren’t making minimum wage.

A certified nursing assistant told Channel 3 that must change right away; however, the owner of the facility said on Friday morning that patient care is the facility’s priority.

“It would not have been my choice to be here today. To be, you know, defending [myself to] a strike,” said Lara Alatise, owner, Windsor Health and Rehab Center. “But it is what it is. The staff has a right to strike. We have a right to take care of our patients.”

“It’s hard! It’s wrong! And it’s tough!” said Yvonne Foster, CNA, Windsor Health and Rehab Center. “This is a difficult job and we’re not going to continue to do with this.”

Four other Hartford-area nursing homes reached tentative deals this week.

