Callers say motorcycle ‘split in two’ on I-84

Vernon Crash
Vernon Crash(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon fire officials responded to I-84 on Saturday on reports that a motorcycle “split in two” after an accident.

According to official reports, the accident happened on I-84 west near exit 67 just before noon.

Callers described that a motorcycle was “split in two” after an accident.

State police say the driver did not sustain any major injuries and was alert and walking around. Vernon officials also evaluated the driver and did not report any serious injuries.

Vernon fire officials want to remind drivers to stay safe and watch out for bikers when the weather gets warm.

Vernon Crash
Vernon Crash(WFSB)

