Family of Jericho Scott push for justice, peace at march on Saturday

By Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Jericho’s Scott’s family is still looking for answers seven years after he was murdered.

Scott was sixteen when he was shot and killed sitting in a car on Exchange Street in Fair Haven. According to police reports, a car drove by and shot at his car mutliple times.

Tuesday, April 19, marked seven years since he was killed.

His family says they are still looking for answers as his killer has not been found.

“Anybody that came across Jericho, you knew you met somebody special, because he touched you, and it was anybody and everybody,” says Jericho’s father Leroy Scott.

On Tuesday, New Haven Police officials visited the Scotts to say they are are still investigating their son’s case.

“The New Haven Police Department, including myself, we have not forgotten about Jericho’s case, but I can’t even begin to stress the fact that people in the community have to talk. The police cannot do it alone,” said Sergeant Bertram Ettienne.

On Saturday, friends, family, and local law enforcement gathered at Criscuolo Park in New Haven to remember Jericho.

The Scotts say the march is about more than just honoring their son.

“Gun violence is everywhere. So many people, multiple people who are standing out here with us have also lost loved ones, have also lost children,” says Nicole Scott, Jericho’s mother.

Members of the New Haven Police department joined the walk, hoping to bring more awareness to the unsolved case.

“We’ve been supporting them and working with them through their grieving process. Today is another opportunity for us to just come out here and show that we’re not just here on the night that it happens. We’re here afterwards too,” says New Haven Police Lieutenant Michael Fumiatti.

Police are urging members of the public who have any information about the shooting of Jericho Scott on April 19, 2015 to call the New Haven Police Department.

