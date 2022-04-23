Fifth annual Bark Twain Bash held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The community is coming together at the historic Mark Twain House for the fifth Annual Bark Twain Bash.

It’s the Cat’s Meow, a fundraiser celebrating our furry friends, with donations going to The Mark Twain House and Kenway’s Cause.

The evening will consist of a silent auction, vendors, raffles, and food.

There is an award ceremony for all of these special hard-working animals and their human friends, such as animal control officers, K-9 Police Officers and volunteers for these rescue groups

Kenway’s Cause Founder and President Sherry Degenova said, “it’s important because they are the unsung heroes. People don’t realize, not so much the K-9 officers, but people behind the scenes like us who are like animal control officers and animal rescue people. There is a lot being the scenes that go on that people don’t realize.”

Sot: Danielle Duregte with the Naugatuck Police Department said, “these are dogs that are working for the departments strictly in a therapeutic capacity and they are really kind of the first of their kind. And this is a newer trend with police departments to have dogs that are there to comfort and build that gap between community and police departments and recognizing all the stuff they go out and do every day.”

The first time this event is completely sold out but if you would like to participate you still have time.

