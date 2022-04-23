One in hospital following shed fire in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was sent to the hospital after a fire started in a shed on Lake Road on Friday.

Dayville Fire officials say the fire started just before 2:00 on Friday afternoon.

When officials arrived on scene, they found one person with injuries.

According to Assistant Chief Bond, the fire spread to the woods and mutual aid was called to the scene.

The surrounding area did not have fire hydrants, so officials say they had difficulty getting water to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

