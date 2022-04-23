Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

One in hospital following shed fire in Killingly

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was sent to the hospital after a fire started in a shed on Lake Road on Friday.

Dayville Fire officials say the fire started just before 2:00 on Friday afternoon.

When officials arrived on scene, they found one person with injuries.

According to Assistant Chief Bond, the fire spread to the woods and mutual aid was called to the scene.

The surrounding area did not have fire hydrants, so officials say they had difficulty getting water to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family seeks justice
Family and police search for answers 7 years after murder of Jericho Scott
Pleasant weather sticks around for the weekend
Technical Discussion: A mostly nice weekend on tap! Tracking our next substantial chance of rain for mid-next week...
Family seeks justice
Family and police search for answers 7 years after murder of Jericho Scott
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast