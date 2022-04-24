Twenty Towns
47th annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival returns to New Haven

Cherry Blossoms at Wooster Square
Cherry Blossoms at Wooster Square(Ashley RK Smith Photography)
By Erin Edwards and Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The 47th Annual Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Celebration is back in New Haven.

The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

Today dozens came out for the celebration.

The festival just ended a couple hours ago, but the beautiful cherry blossoms are here at least for another couple days.

Earlier the park was packed with people coming out to see the beautiful trees.

There are more than 73 cherry blossom trees surrounding Wooster Square Park.

Venders were also lining the sidewalks with everything from handmade items to pizza.

They said they’re glad to be back.

Jack’s Hotdogs’s Michael Cutler said, “great crowd, considering there was a little breeze but other than that, it was awesome. A lot of people out which was nice to see during this crazy time and definitely sold a lot of hot dogs today.”

