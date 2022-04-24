Mental health workers in New London go on strike

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Members of the New London Mental Health Union are going on strike on Sunday to demand better wages and improved staffing conditions.

The group going on strike works for Sound Community Services in New London.

They say they are asking for these improvements to provide better quality care, and to protect themselves and their families.

Those who are striking say the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health industry.

Sound Community Services isn’t the only union who is striking; Gildea Community Services in Middletown has an upcoming strike deadline on May 5.

Both strikes are limited to a duration of three days.

Strikers say mental healthcare providers perform lifesaving work and warn that staffing shortages and “unacceptably” low wages are pushing them to the brink.

