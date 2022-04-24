Twenty Towns
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 32 in Franklin is CLOSED following a serious car accident

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are responding to a serious crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Sunday.

Officials say they were called to a crash on Route 32 near Whippoorwill Hollow Road just after 3:00 am.

Police say the crash resulted in serious injuries.

Route 32 is currently closed while officials are on scene investigating the accident.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

