16-year-old shot in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teen was the victim of a shooting that happened in New Haven on Sunday night.

According to police, they received a call around 7 p.m. that a person walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke to the victim, whom they identified as a 16-year-old male.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on Portsea Street, between Liberty Street and Loop Road.

Detectives from New Haven police’s bureau of identification responded and collected ballistic evidence while detectives from the major crimes unit are led the investigation.

Police asked that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be anonymously submitted with a call to 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or texted with “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

