Advocates look to increase support for LGBTQ+ youths

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporters are looking to bolster support for trans youth and young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

They scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Stream it live below:

The event will be held at the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, an organization which provides services to clients of all genders, sexual orientations, ages, and backgrounds.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Sen. Chris Murphy are slated to participate.

This effort comes as anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislation is being passed in states across the country.

Earlier this month, Alabama passed a law where doctors would face prison time if they prescribed testosterone-blocking drugs to youths.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids.

A law in Arkansas bans gender-affirming medications. However, that law has been blocked by a court, however.

