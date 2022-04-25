Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Advocates look to increase support for LGBTQ+ youths

Trans rights.
Trans rights.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporters are looking to bolster support for trans youth and young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

They scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Stream it live below:

The event will be held at the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, an organization which provides services to clients of all genders, sexual orientations, ages, and backgrounds.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Sen. Chris Murphy are slated to participate.

This effort comes as anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislation is being passed in states across the country.

Earlier this month, Alabama passed a law where doctors would face prison time if they prescribed testosterone-blocking drugs to youths.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids.

A law in Arkansas bans gender-affirming medications. However, that law has been blocked by a court, however.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

Latest News

West Haven City Hall
Protestors to ask West Haven City Council for resolution that asks for mayor’s resignation
West Haven financial crisis tweet
VIDEO: Protestors to ask West Haven City Council for resolution that asks for mayor’s resignation
New push for West Haven mayor's resignation
VIDEO: Critics ratchet up the pressure on West Haven mayor to resign
Lawmakers approve massive state employee contract
VIDEO: Lawmakers approve massive state employee contract