BRIGHT SPOT: Washington horse rescue gives horses ‘new lease on life’

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Litchfield has a sponsorship program where families can spend time with the horses.

H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut is an organization that takes in and cares for horses.

“Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education… they thought you could just throw them in your backyard and they’d eat the grass and they were fine, they could live that way,” says H.O.R.S.E founder and president Patty Wahlers.

Wahlers says there is a lot that goes into care for a horse. Thanks to people like Patty Wahlers, there are resources out there for those who lack the knowledge.

“There are a lot of rescues now, which is phenomenal because it’s not all on us,” says Wahlers.

For a time, H.O.R.S.E was the only one around.

“We started off in New Milford at a little 11-acre place that I rented, and we’ve moved seven times,” says Wahlers.

H.O.R.S.E. has been around for 41 years.

It now sits on a 47-acre farm in Washington Connecticut.

“Right now, I have 21 on the farm, we always want to make sure we have enough space, enough help, and obviously enough money to take on these animals,” says Wahlers.

Wahlers says horses at her rescue are always up for adoption.

She says one of the things that keeps her farm running is their sponsorship program.

“For only $15 a month, you come up, spend quality time with your horse, they get to groom it, take it for walks. If it’s something that’s ridable, they can take their kid for a ride around the trails, and it’s great for everybody,” says Wahlers.

Wahlers says her rescue gives the horses a new lease on life.

“I get to take these horses from death’s door, and I get to see them back to what they should be, which is the majestic creature they are,” says Wahler.

