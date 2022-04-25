CRAZY VIDEO: Popular pizza truck struck on I-91
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Wild video shows a popular pizza truck get hit on I-91 over the weekend.
The Big Green Truck was driving in Middletown.
A gray sedan crashed into the back of the pizza truck.
The highway was shut down for several hours.
Police say no one in the truck was hurt.
There is a GoFundMe to help get the truck back on the road. You can find it here.
