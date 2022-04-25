CRAZY VIDEO: Popular pizza truck struck on I-91

(WFSB) - Wild video shows a popular pizza truck get hit on I-91 over the weekend.

The Big Green Truck was driving in Middletown.

A gray sedan crashed into the back of the pizza truck.

The highway was shut down for several hours.

Police say no one in the truck was hurt.

There is a GoFundMe to help get the truck back on the road. You can find it here.

We are overwhelmed at the outpouring love and support ♥️ After many beautiful messages from our community asking how you... Posted by Big Green Truck Pizza on Monday, April 25, 2022

