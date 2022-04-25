Twenty Towns
East Haven police K9 unit relies on donations

East Haven K9 Ace.
East Haven K9 Ace.(East Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – K9 Officer Kevin McGuire and K9 Ace of the East Haven Police Department have been together since April 2016.

Ace came from Grasso Shepherds of Shelton.

The East Haven K9 unit relies on donations.

Checks can be made to the “East Haven Police Department K-9 Unit” and mailed to the East Haven Police Department or with this link to PayPal or on Venmo at “EHPD Canine Unit.”

Follow them on Instagram at easthavenpolice or Facebook at East Haven Police Department.

