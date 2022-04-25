Expert says rain could help with allergy relief

(WFSB) - It’s the season for sneezin!

Spring brings warmer temperatures, sunshine and those dreaded pollen allergies.

We’re expecting rain Tuesday, and some experts say that could help us get some relief from the sniffles and sneezes!

Spring is beautiful but the main concern this time of year is the tree pollen.

If you have allergies to that it could be rough.

Some old leaves from the fall could also be turning over some mold spores that won’t help when you get up in the morning.

The common signs are itchy eyes, teary eyes, sneezing, runny nose, skin allergies, and even itchy ears.

Dr. Kelsey Kaman, Allergist at Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, says so far allergies actually seem a little better than last year, but it also takes a couple weeks into the season to know for sure.

She also says the rain could help tomorrow!

“For people who have tree allergies that actually can be helpful. Sometimes that ends up stirring up things like mold and that can actually be worse for the asthmatics but for the people who are feeling miserable from the tree pollen it should be helpful,” Kaman said.

Kaman also says the summer triggers for allergies are grasses and the fall are weeds and mold spores with falling leaves.

Eyewitness News talked to an expert about seasonal allergies this spring.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.