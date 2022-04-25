Twenty Towns
Ferry Street Bridge closure set to happen today in New Haven

Road closure announced.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of the Ferry Street Bridge in New Haven was finally scheduled to be off limits to drivers on Monday.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced the closure earlier this month.

He said the Ferry Street Bridge would be temporarily closed between State Street and Middletown Avenue.

The closure was supposed to happen on April 18. However, the state Department of Transportation postponed it due to some advanced work that wasn’t completed at the time.

“Construction will be ongoing through the summer with a scheduled reopening in Sept. 2022,” Elicker’s office said in a statement. “Once completed, this over $3 million infrastructure improvement project by the Connecticut State Department of Transportation will ensure that the Ferry Street Bridge is in good condition and safe for vehicular traffic for years to come.”

Elicker said that during construction time, pedestrian foot traffic across the bridge will be open. Vehicle traffic, however, will be detoured away from the bridge. Cars will be redirected from Ferry Street to Lombard Street to Blatchey Avenue to State Street, and vice versa.

