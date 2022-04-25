Motor vehicle violation leads to fentanyl bust in Waterford
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motor vehicle violation in Waterford led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl.
According to police, an officer stopped the driver of a car over the weekend.
The officer ended up finding 520 bags of fentanyl and a little less than $100 in cash.
Police seized the drugs.
“This is a dangerous substance,” Waterford police said. “We caution the public and our officers when they come in contact with it.”
Police said the town recently held a forum on fentanyl.
“It’s important for you all to know it’s out there, at times in large quantities,” they said.
