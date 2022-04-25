Motor vehicle violation leads to fentanyl bust in Waterford

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motor vehicle violation in Waterford led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl.

According to police, an officer stopped the driver of a car over the weekend.

The officer ended up finding 520 bags of fentanyl and a little less than $100 in cash.

Police seized the drugs.

“This is a dangerous substance,” Waterford police said. “We caution the public and our officers when they come in contact with it.”

Police said the town recently held a forum on fentanyl.

“It’s important for you all to know it’s out there, at times in large quantities,” they said.

