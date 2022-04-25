Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Motor vehicle violation leads to fentanyl bust in Waterford

A motor vehicle violation in Waterford led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl.
A motor vehicle violation in Waterford led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl.(Waterford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motor vehicle violation in Waterford led to the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl.

According to police, an officer stopped the driver of a car over the weekend.

The officer ended up finding 520 bags of fentanyl and a little less than $100 in cash.

Police seized the drugs.

“This is a dangerous substance,” Waterford police said. “We caution the public and our officers when they come in contact with it.”

Police said the town recently held a forum on fentanyl.

“It’s important for you all to know it’s out there, at times in large quantities,” they said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

free test and mask event - New Haven
New Haven handing out 5,000 COVID rapid tests, masks
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday rain
Technical Discussion: A Nice Monday On Tap, But A Soggy and Rainy Day For Tomorrow!
Tuesday rain
FORECAST: Nice Monday, soggy Tuesday
free test and mask event - New Haven
VIDEO: New Haven handing out 5,000 COVID rapid tests, masks