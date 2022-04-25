Newtown girl raises funds for Ukraine

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - As the war in Ukraine continues, people here in Connecticut are working to help those in need.

One Newtown girl, Maya Ganesan, is spending most of her free time raising money to help people there.

“I want them to feel better,” said Maya.

Maya is making it her mission to help the people of Ukraine anyway she can.

“I saw on the news with my mom, and I saw that people in Ukraine they were hiding in basement and the kids were crying and the kids were leaving their daddies,” said Maya.

Maya and her family have close ties to Ukraine. Her mom, Olivia, grew up in one of the Soviet Republics and she still has family in Ukraine.

“Most of them are safe, but you know, it’s just heartbreaking every day,” said Olivia Ganesan.

“I decided, ‘how can I help’ So, I thought, ‘what makes me feel better when I’m scared?’ So, I thought, ‘toys!’”

Maya used leftover Christmas money to buy toys to send to Ukraine.

“I put together a package, with a squishy, crayons, a notebook,” said Maya.

Each package also has a handwritten note.

“The note says, it says, all about me and then at the end it it’s a symbol and it says I hope this ends soon,” said Maya.

Maya also wanted to help by donating money. So, she decided to make another fun toy to sell outside of the Everwonder Children’s Museum.

“I made slime and it looks like this. I package it and I made it I had a little help,” said Maya. “I raised $350, and I sent it to a church in Poland where the refugees are.”

The fundraising doesn’t stop there.

“When I went to drop off the toy packages, I was like, ‘is there anything else I could do?’ I asked those people, so they were like, ‘yes.’ So, I was like, ‘how?’ They said what people need right now is medical supplies,” stated Maya.

In order to raise money for medical supplies, Maya and her mom started a GoFundMe page.

“I really hope this war ends soon, because I can’t imagine how these kids are going through this,” said Maya.

