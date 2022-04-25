Twenty Towns
Police identify 4-year-old girl killed by tractor in Watertown

By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police released the name of a little girl who died from being trapped by a tractor over the weekend.

They said 4-year-old Ellie Kuslis had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

Emergency crews were called around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor. It had been stationary at the time of the incident; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

They said the child was deceased on scene.

The exact circumstances remain under investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington. It said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

