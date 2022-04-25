Twenty Towns
Protestors to ask West Haven City Council for resolution that asks for mayor’s resignation

Critics are ratcheting up the pressure on West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi to resign.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Critics are ratcheting up the pressure on West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi to resign after a state oversight board recently voted to take control of the city’s finances.

Monday night, demonstrators said they will protest outside City Hall in West Haven prior to a public meeting.

So far, Rossi has refused to step down. She told Channel 3 “I understand the buck stops with me, but I’m not a thief.”

Critics, however, said she is unfit to lead.

Former Mayor Ed O’Brien circulated a petition that called for Rossi’s removal and tweeted about the planned protest.

“If you are tired of the lack of leadership in our city, if you are tired of the blame game, If you are tired of the claims of ignorance, and if you are tired of all the lies and deceit, please come and sign this bipartisan petition,” O’Brien posted. “I hope to see you there.”

Rossi has faced a growing backlash because of the city’s recent financial issues.

Earlier this month, a state oversight board voted to take over West Haven’s budget after a recent audit and the arrest of former city employee and former state representative Michael DiMassa.

The feds said DiMassa stole about $1 million in federal COVID relief money.

State board members blamed West Haven leaders for lack of controls and safeguards.

Rossi admitted to mistakes, but so far has refused to step down, and that angered critics who remained upset in part because state control could lead to higher taxes for local residents.

Monday night, some of the protestors said they will ask the city council, which already hit Rossi with a no confidence vote, to approve a resolution that will ask her to resign.

Protestors said they will meet at City Hall at 6 p.m. shortly before the city council meeting.

