Residents call for West Haven mayor to resign

(WFSB) - West Haven residents are gathering outside of city hall, calling for the mayor to resign.

This comes after an audit found the city improperly spent COVID relief money.

The city council is holding a meeting Monday night and many plan to speak out at the meeting, asking Mayor Nancy Rossi to resign.

At the last meeting two weeks ago dozens of neighbors spoke out, asking the mayor to resign.

That public comment was followed by a unanimous city council no confidence vote in the mayor.

Rossi was not at the last meeting, but she is there tonight.

Rossi is under fire because of the city’s recent financial issues.

Earlier this month the state oversight board voted to take over West Haven’s budget after a recent audit and arrest of former city employee Michael DiMassa.

Federal investigators say DiMassa stole about a million dollars in COVID relief money.

State board members blamed city leaders for lack of controls and safeguards.

Some protestors plan to ask the city council to approve a resolution asking the mayor to resign.

Former Mayor Ed O’Brien is among those residents.

“I would like her to see that the people of West Haven want her to resign. I know it’s probably not going to happen but what I want to happen is that she steps down,” O’Brien said.

Eyewitness News tried to speak with Rossi ahead of tonight’s meeting. She said she has no comment.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

