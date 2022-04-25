School districts expect COVID surge after spring break

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A warning was sent to school districts to expect an increase in COVID cases as students and staff members return from spring break.

The Department of Public Health and Department of Education sent the notice.

In Glastonbury, dozens of students and staff members are out with COVID this week.

As students dismiss from Buttonball Lane Elementary School in Glastonbury, many of their classmates haven’t returned to school.

Glastonbury Public Schools Superintendent Alan Bookman says 30 students and 17 staff members are out with COVID.

He says this is about a 25-percent increase over the cases we had before vacation, although our numbers had been increasing throughout April with the new variant.

In recent weeks, cases in schools have been increasing.

Between April 14 and April 20, schools reported more than 900 cases among students.

“It’s always a concern but have to learn from it all and live with it. You have to be mindful of any symptoms he may show and any other kids in his class that come down with something and be more cautious,” said Jeffrey Pipech, a parent.

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health and Department of Education sent a notice to school leaders to warn them about a rise in COVID-19 cases over the next several weeks due to holidays and spring break.

They sent guidance to districts with the hopes of reducing the spread, saying:

· Stay home if you feel sick

· Get vaccinated

· Test for COVID-19

· Follow isolation guidance AND wear a mask when you return to school for five days

“We’ve all been wearing mask from day one. We still do, whether it be going to the grocery store, we are always wearing masks,” said Dawn Gardner, a parent.

The agencies also said students and staff should avoid school activities for 5 days.

