Two injured in Hartford shooting

Around 7 p.m., police received reports that shots were fired near 18 Townley Street.
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting.

Around 7 p.m., police received reports that shots were fired near 18 Townley Street.

When they arrived they found evidence of gunfire.

According to Hartford Police, two victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One was a female in her thirties. She had a single gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

The second victim was an 18-year-old male. He had a single gunshot wound and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

