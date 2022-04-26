Canton Intermediate School dismisses early due to suspicious note

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff were evacuated from a school in Canton on Tuesday morning after a suspicious note was found.

The Canton Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that the note was found inside the Canton Intermediate School on Dyer Avenue.

The note contained a bomb threat, according to superintendent Kevin Case.

Case said shortly after 10 a.m. that students were dismissing immediately from the community center, which is across the street from the school.

Parents were told to pick their children up.

Specific details within the note were not released.

However, police do not believe there to be any threat or danger.

Officers were said to be going through the building to make sure it’s safe.

