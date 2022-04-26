Twenty Towns
Canton Intermediate School dismisses early due to suspicious note

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Students and staff were evacuated from a school in Canton on Tuesday morning after a suspicious note was found.

The Canton Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that the note was found inside the Canton Intermediate School on Dyer Avenue.

The note contained a bomb threat, according to superintendent Kevin Case.

Case said shortly after 10 a.m. that students were dismissing immediately from the community center, which is across the street from the school.

Parents were told to pick their children up.

Specific details within the note were not released.

However, police do not believe there to be any threat or danger.

Officers were said to be going through the building to make sure it’s safe.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the school.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

