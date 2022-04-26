Twenty Towns
Gov. Lamont urges lawmakers to approve proposals that target juvenile crime

Gov. Ned Lamont.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor plans to urge lawmakers to approve legislation that targets juvenile crime.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in East Hartford to urge the Connecticut General Assembly to approve “House Bill 5417.”

It’s set for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lamont said the bill has bipartisan support and includes a series of initiatives and investments that he proposed for law enforcement and the communities they serve. It will provide resources they need to address the root causes of violence.

