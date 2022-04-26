Increased police presence at Rocky Hill High School Tuesday after threat posted on social media

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – There will be an increased police presence at Rocky Hill High School Tuesday after a threat was posted on social media.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Zito notified the school community of the threat in a letter Monday evening.

A concerned student at the high school notified school administration of the threat Monday afternoon, officials said.

The threat was posted in a group forum on social media, Zito said.

“The Rocky Hill Police department was immediately notified and a thorough investigation was conducted which involved multiple interviews,” Zito said.

Officials say the threat was found to be not credible.

The increased police presence will be out of an abundance of caution.

“I want to thank our local police department for their prompt action, for their high level of professionalism, and for their unwavering focus on maintaining public safety,” said Zito.

