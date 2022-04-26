Lawmakers taking action against cannabis gifting in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State lawmakers are taking action against “Cannabis gifting parties.”

The House passed a measure that will change how cannabis is gifted.

Earlier this year, the I-Team visited one of the private events in Hamden.

Lawmakers say it was and they’re looking to close this loophole, so the High Bazaar event that Eyewitness News profiled in January won’t be allowed if this passes.

The organizers in Hamden were charging a cover fee to enter a private gifting party.

Vendors would gift patrons cannabis products in exchange for a cash donation.

Lawmakers quickly took action in this session.

The house passed a bill that would close this gifting loophole by a 98 to 48 margin.

It now goes to the senate.

Eyewitness News asked Representative Holly Cheeseman to clarify what is allowed under the bill.

“Any transaction between individuals related socially, friends, family members, that doesn’t involve the exchange of a consideration, like cash or something like that. If you’re at home and you have a friend come over and someone says I’ve got this really nice cannabis, would you like to try it, that’s absolutely permitted,” said Cheeseman (R-East Lyme).

There is another interesting aspect about the bill.

If you drive on I-91 or I-84, you’ve probably noticed all these billboards for cannabis shops in Massachusetts.

If passed, this bill would ban those.

It would only accept billboards from retailers that are permitted to sell in Connecticut.

Cheeseman says the bill tackles placement of the shops and ads.

“This addresses billboards, storefronts. It prohibits them to be within 1500 feet of a school or recreation area,” said Cheeseman.

The bill will go to the senate.

Two lawmakers Eyewitness News spoke with are confident it will pass.

