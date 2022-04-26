Twenty Towns
Middlesex Chamber of Commerce holds life-saving overdose training event

Narcan.
Narcan.(MGN)
By Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce held a life-saving training event aimed at battling the ongoing opioid crisis.

More than 75 people gathered in person and over Zoom on Tuesday to learn the uses for and how to administer Narcan.

Narcan can be used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose.

Presented by the chamber’s recovery employment program, organizers said this was not a long-term solution to the opioid epidemic, but rather a life-saving resource to have in cases of emergency.

“We just did a workshop a couple of weeks ago on the dangers of fentanyl, so we figured to do a workshop on Narcan would also be a great follow up to that,” said Charles Mitchell, program coordinator, Recovery Employment Program, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. “Because not only is the fentanyl dangerous, but the Narcan is not a solution, but a temporary solution to an overwhelming problem.”

