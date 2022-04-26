New Milford High School put in lockdown
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - New Milford High School was put in lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo sent a statement out to parents around 9:30 a.m.
“There was an incident that occurred at the high school, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is in lockdown while it is being investigated,” DiCorpo said.
No other details were released.
