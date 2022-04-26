Twenty Towns
New Milford High School put in lockdown

An investigation is underway.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - New Milford High School was put in lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo sent a statement out to parents around 9:30 a.m.

“There was an incident that occurred at the high school, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is in lockdown while it is being investigated,” DiCorpo said.

From Superintendent DiCorpo The New Milford Police department is on scene. All students are safe. The police have...

Posted by New Milford Mayor - Pete Bass on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

No other details were released.

