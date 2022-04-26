Twenty Towns
Nonprofit trying to save Deer Lake Camp in Killingworth

Efforts to save Deer Lake Camp
By Kevin Hogan and Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - There’s a worldwide effort underway to save a Boy Scout Camp from falling into the hands of developers near the shoreline.

Deer Lake is a 250-acre Boy Scout Camp in Killingworth that has been put up for sale by the Scouts Yankee Council.

While one developer has offered millions to develop the land, a non-profit group called Save Deer Lake wants to buy it too, as a conservation area for recreational purposes.

They’ve raised more than $4 million so far.

“People everywhere are interested in this and care about this,” said Ted Elton.

Elton grew up at the camp and was even a counselor here.

He says Save Deer Lake has raised $4.1 million thanks to 450 people in 25 states and 3 countries.

“We’re striking a chord with the people that are really into this for the preservation of the land and the people who love the camp,” said Ted Langevin, President of Pathfinders, Inc.

“Once a piece of land like this is developed it’s gone for good you can’t get it back,” Elton said.

The deadline to make a bid is Sunday May 1.

“Could Killingworth actually buy this piece of property? Not at 5 million dollars. We’re a little town. My entire operating budget is $5 million dollars,” said Nancy Grotski, Killingworth First Selectman.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Yankee Council and they say everything is on schedule.

The deadline stands for this Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

