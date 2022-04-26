Nonprofit trying to save Deer Lake Camp in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - There’s a worldwide effort underway to save a Boy Scout Camp from falling into the hands of developers near the shoreline.

Deer Lake is a 250-acre Boy Scout Camp in Killingworth that has been put up for sale by the Scouts Yankee Council.

While one developer has offered millions to develop the land, a non-profit group called Save Deer Lake wants to buy it too, as a conservation area for recreational purposes.

They’ve raised more than $4 million so far.

“People everywhere are interested in this and care about this,” said Ted Elton.

Elton grew up at the camp and was even a counselor here.

He says Save Deer Lake has raised $4.1 million thanks to 450 people in 25 states and 3 countries.

“We’re striking a chord with the people that are really into this for the preservation of the land and the people who love the camp,” said Ted Langevin, President of Pathfinders, Inc.

“Once a piece of land like this is developed it’s gone for good you can’t get it back,” Elton said.

The deadline to make a bid is Sunday May 1.

“Could Killingworth actually buy this piece of property? Not at 5 million dollars. We’re a little town. My entire operating budget is $5 million dollars,” said Nancy Grotski, Killingworth First Selectman.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Yankee Council and they say everything is on schedule.

The deadline stands for this Sunday.

