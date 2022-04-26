Ocean Beach Park in New London raises parking rates

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - New London city council approved new parking fees for Ocean Beach Park.

The rates have jumped to $25 a day during the week. On the weekend, the price goes up to $30 a day.

That is a $5 jump from what they were at the start of the season.

The city lost thousands of dollars due to the pandemic and bad weather last summer.

Season passes will cost non-residents $140. New London residents will be charged $42.54 for season passes.

