Ocean Beach Park in New London raises parking rates

Rising parking rates at Ocean Beach in New London
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - New London city council approved new parking fees for Ocean Beach Park.

The rates have jumped to $25 a day during the week. On the weekend, the price goes up to $30 a day.

That is a $5 jump from what they were at the start of the season.

The city lost thousands of dollars due to the pandemic and bad weather last summer.

Season passes will cost non-residents $140. New London residents will be charged $42.54 for season passes.

For more information on Ocean Beach’s parking fees, click here.

