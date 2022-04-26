Twenty Towns
Petition started to save historic cottage in Mystic

By Kevin Hogan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - An antique cape that has been sitting on the Mystic River for nearly 200 years is coming down, and hundreds of people aren’t happy.

17 Gravel Street, a small white cape built in 1835 sits on the bucolic Mystic River with breathtaking views, but not for long.

A new owner received approval last month from the town to take it down and rebuild a similar looking house under new FEMA guidelines.

“I honestly think the land has just been derelict for so long. Rotted fences. I think it will be a vast improvement,” said Susan Crawford, a neighbor.

There’s an effort underway right now to save the structure and it’s gaining traction.

The Mystic River Historical Society launched a petition drive on change.org.

They have 1500 of 2500 signatures opposing the demolition.

Elizabeth Kading writes: “This is a historic house in a designated historic district.”

Joanna Case says: “It sets a very bad precedent.”

Others in the neighborhood agree.

“Is it going to start a precedent and then people can do whatever,” said Carol Fifteal of Mystic.

A representative of the new owner told the town they’ll keep the historic image alive and improve the property.

“I’m a lover of old homes and I’m a lover of our scape thing looking like this so I think they really have to have a lot of people on board to think it through before they just tear it down,” said Ann Bergendahl of Mystic.

