Richard Dabate murder trial enters week 4

(WFSB) - The murder trial in the case of Richard Dabate is still underway.

Dabate, a father of two, is accused of murdering his wife in their Ellington home days before Christmas in 2015.

A few witnesses took the stand Tuesday, recalling what happened a day after Connie Dabate was killed.

There was a family meeting between Richard Dabate and his wife’s family a day after Connie Dabate was killed.

Connie Dabate was killed in the couple’s Ellington home two days before Christmas in 2015.

Richard Dabate denies the charges and says he returned home around 9 in the morning the day his wife died because an alarm went off and he forgot his laptop

He says it was an intruder who entered the house, tied him up with zip ties to a folding chair and killed his wife after an altercation.

Connie’s sister was one of the people who the state called to the stand Tuesday.

She told them the day after her sister was killed, the family gathered at their parents’ house in Tolland.

Richard Dabate met them there and when he arrived at the home, she heard him say “I didn’t do it. There was someone in the house. They said I need a lawyer.”

She also said Richard Dabate needed help getting into the house.

He looked distraught, physically ill and had tears in his eyes.

The family gathered around the kitchen table, and she said Richard told them the story about what happened, even though he said he retained a lawyer and the lawyer told him not to talk but he told the family he “owed them an explanation.”

Connie’s sister and her brother-in-law who also testified Tuesday said Richard Dabate was “emotionless” when he told the story.

Investigators believe a Fitbit helped them prove Richard Dabate killed Connie, but the Fitbit still hasn’t been talked about in court as we week four of the trial.

