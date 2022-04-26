Town meeting over flag rules held in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington officials could decide what flags are allowed to be flown outside town buildings.

Residents want other flags to be flown, like the Ukrainian or the pride one.

But the council is not allowing it.

The council is expected to take action on modification of seal, town flag and display of flags ordinance.

Council members say they would like a process on what to do when they get a request sent to them of a resident wanting to fly a certain flag in government poles. As of now there isn’t a formal process.

Residents say Republicans in the council want to limit the flags flown.

One resident with the pride group in town says last year they were allowed to fly the pride flag outside the town building, but when they tried this year the town decides to bring up an ordinance change.

“An ideal situation would be a process. Similar to what is happening in New Britain, Middletown, other towns, that we work with pride with. It would be amazing to see an application process for it to go forward. Because it’s not just about the flag. It’s about the symbolism of supporting LGTBQ youth and adults,” said Mitchell Oliva.

Some council members say there isn’t any hidden agenda.

The meeting is set for 7 tonight. Several residents are expected to show up.

